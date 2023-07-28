SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $131.92 Average PT from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 54.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

