Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Saputo and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.
Saputo Stock Down 0.5 %
SAP stock opened at C$27.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.90. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.40 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.