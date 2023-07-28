Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Saputo and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Down 0.5 %

SAP stock opened at C$27.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.90. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.40 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.835705 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.