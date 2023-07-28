Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

