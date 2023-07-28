Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.74.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,023. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.