Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Selectis Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Selectis Health Company Profile

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

