Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Raised to $100.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,599,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.