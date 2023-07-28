Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sempra by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 337,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,967. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.27.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.