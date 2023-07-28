Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Shares of SHED opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.69. The company has a market capitalization of £570.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.11 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, insider Bruce Anderson acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £20,230 ($25,939.22). In related news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,693.29). Also, insider Bruce Anderson purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £20,230 ($25,939.22). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 194,650 shares of company stock worth $17,558,050. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
