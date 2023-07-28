Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Drops By 81.6%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

BETRF stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 30,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,885. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

