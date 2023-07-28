Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Rises By 1,246.9%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a growth of 1,246.9% from the June 30th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cingulate Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of CING stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08).

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

About Cingulate

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.