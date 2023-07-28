Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Increases By 1,050.0%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 8,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,231. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

