Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Decreases By 58.1%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

