Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 7,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $77.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

