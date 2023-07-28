Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Silgan Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.36. 541,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,723. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

