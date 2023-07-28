Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,558. Silgan has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Silgan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.