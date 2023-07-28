Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.16 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.73 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 225,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,618. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

