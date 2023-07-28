Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.74. 3,414,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,610. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.94. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 354,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,275,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.