Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Raised to $175.00 at DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

SSD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 243,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $166.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $302,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

