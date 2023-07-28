SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $14.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $13.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 599,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.54.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 117,449 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

