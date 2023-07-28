SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,028. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SLM by 398.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

