Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $272.22. The stock had a trading volume of 108,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

