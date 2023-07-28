Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 398,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.