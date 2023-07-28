Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

SRNE stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

