SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,158 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $56,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

