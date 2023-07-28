SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Increased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.