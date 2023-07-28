SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

SSRM opened at C$18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.21. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$23.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

