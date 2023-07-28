Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

SBUX traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.78. 5,367,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,155. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.