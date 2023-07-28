Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €30.19 ($33.54) and last traded at €30.24 ($33.60). 71,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 283,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.31 ($35.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.91.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €250.81 million. Research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

