Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 382,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,591. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

