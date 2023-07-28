Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $119.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $49.76 on Monday. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 3.33.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $929,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

