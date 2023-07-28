Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 13,225 put options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 6,620 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,526. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.