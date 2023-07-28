StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.