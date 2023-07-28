StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,833,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 203,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 494,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 255,493 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 1,070,951 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.