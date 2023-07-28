StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $19.96 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

