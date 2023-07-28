StockNews.com Lowers Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Sell

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 345,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,123. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 166,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.