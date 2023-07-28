Susquehanna Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $215.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.72. 8,294,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,193. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

