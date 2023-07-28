Sweat Economy Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.23 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $38.23 million and $1.78 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,667,131,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,538,076,484 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.