Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of SYPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
