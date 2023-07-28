Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,939,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

