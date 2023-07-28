Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
