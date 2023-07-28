Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

