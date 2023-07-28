Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Short Interest Up 11,975.0% in July

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 11,975.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMILF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

