Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 1,061,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,353. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

