Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.69.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 1,061,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,353. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $52.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
