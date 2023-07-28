TD Securities Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$44.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.77.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.2 %

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.96.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

