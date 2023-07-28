TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.