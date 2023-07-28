Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TECK opened at $42.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.