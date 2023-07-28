Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion.
Telefónica Price Performance
NYSE TEF remained flat at $4.27 on Friday. 524,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,563.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Further Reading
