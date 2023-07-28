TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.66

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.66 and last traded at C$12.53, with a volume of 186133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.94. The firm has a market cap of C$907.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.75.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

