Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $202.16 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002069 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $202.16 million and approximately $35.48 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002442 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 333,499,940 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

