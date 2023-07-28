Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $53,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 135.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.71. 102,846,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,563,094. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $811.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

