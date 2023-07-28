Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36-4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.68-$1.92 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.72. 8,294,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,193. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.07.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.