Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.08, but opened at $176.89. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $176.69, with a volume of 4,868,060 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

