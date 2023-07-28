Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $177.72. 8,294,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,193. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

